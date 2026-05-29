One of the stars of Radio 1’s Big Weekend – at which she performed an entrancing 43-minute set, which was also televised – Maisie Peters is rewarded by the biggest weekly sale of her career and her second No.1, the day after she turned 26, with Florescence dashing to pole position on consumption of 29,826 units (15,564 CDs, 8,935 vinyl albums, 618 cassettes, 1,851 digital downloads and 2,858 sales-equivalent streams).

Comprising entirely of new pop/folk/country confections co-penned by the Sussex ...