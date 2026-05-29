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Charts analysis: Maisie Peters holds off chart challenge from Michael Jackson

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 29th 2026 at 6:00PM

One of the stars of Radio 1’s Big Weekend – at which she performed an entrancing 43-minute set, which was also televised – Maisie Peters is rewarded by the biggest weekly sale of her career and her second No.1, the day after she turned 26, with Florescence dashing to pole position on consumption of 29,826 units (15,564 CDs, 8,935 vinyl albums, 618 cassettes, 1,851 digital downloads and 2,858 sales-equivalent streams). 

Comprising entirely of new pop/folk/country confections co-penned by the Sussex ...

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