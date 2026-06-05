Ariana Grande scores her first No.1 single for more than five years, and her eighth in all as Hate That I Made You Love Me – the introductory single from her upcoming eighth album Petal - debuts in pole position on consumption of 50,048 units (927 CDs, 2,672 7-inch vinyl, 5,199 digital downloads and 41,250 sales-equivalent streams).

All of Grande’s No.1s – five solo and three collaborations - have debuted at the summit. The only other female artist in chart ...